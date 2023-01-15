UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condoles Over Loss Of Lives In Nepal Air Crash

Published January 15, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :The Government and the people of Pakistan on Sunday offered their deepest condolences over the loss of precious lives in an air crash in Pokhara, Nepal.

"We are saddened at this tragic accident and our thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims.

We stand with the people of Nepal in their hour of grief," the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.

According to media reports, dozens of people were killed after a plane with 72 people on board crashed near an airport in central Nepal on Sunday.

The Yeti Airlines flight from Kathmandu to the tourist town of Pokhara crashed on landing before catching fire, the reports said.

More Stories From Pakistan

