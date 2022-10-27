Pakistan condoles over loss of lives in terrorist attack in Shiraz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The Foreign Office Spokesperson on Wednesday said that the government and people of Pakistan were deeply saddened at the precious loss of life and injuries sustained in the dastardly terrorist attack at a religious shrine in the Iranian city of Shiraz.

The people of Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Iranian people in this hour of grief and express profound sympathies to the families of the deceased, and prayed for the swift recovery of those injured."Pakistan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," it was added.