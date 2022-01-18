UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Condoles Over Quake-caused Losses In Afghanistan's Badghis Province

Umer Jamshaid Published January 18, 2022 | 06:58 PM

Pakistan condoles over quake-caused losses in Afghanistan's Badghis province

Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed deep grief over the loss of many precious lives and destruction of properties consequent to an earthquake in Badghis province of Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed deep grief over the loss of many precious lives and destruction of properties consequent to an earthquake in Badghis province of Afghanistan.

"We are deeply saddened at the earthquake that struck Badghis province in western part of Afghanistan on 17 January that resulted in the loss of many precious lives as well as destruction of property," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the government and people of Pakistan conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones.

They also prayed for early recovery of those injured in this earthquake, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Injured Afghanistan Earthquake Foreign Office January Government

Recent Stories

Action against gas compressor users under way

Action against gas compressor users under way

2 minutes ago
 Japan Sees Fulfillment of Paris Accord 'Extraordin ..

Japan Sees Fulfillment of Paris Accord 'Extraordinarily Challenging' - Prime Min ..

2 minutes ago
 KP Transport Board directs increase in PBT receipt ..

KP Transport Board directs increase in PBT receipts

2 minutes ago
 DC orders to clear roads if snowfall in Galyat

DC orders to clear roads if snowfall in Galyat

2 minutes ago
 PML-N will have to return plundered national wealt ..

PML-N will have to return plundered national wealth for 'deal': Gill

2 minutes ago
 Dewar-e-Ehsaas set up to provide free clothes

Dewar-e-Ehsaas set up to provide free clothes

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.