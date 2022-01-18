Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed deep grief over the loss of many precious lives and destruction of properties consequent to an earthquake in Badghis province of Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Tuesday conveyed deep grief over the loss of many precious lives and destruction of properties consequent to an earthquake in Badghis province of Afghanistan.

"We are deeply saddened at the earthquake that struck Badghis province in western part of Afghanistan on 17 January that resulted in the loss of many precious lives as well as destruction of property," Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

He said the government and people of Pakistan conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones.

They also prayed for early recovery of those injured in this earthquake, the spokesperson added.