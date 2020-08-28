UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condoles Rain-related Losses In Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 09:36 PM

Pakistan on Friday offered its condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Afghanistan over the loss of precious lives and properties due to heavy rains in Parwan province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Friday offered its condolences and sympathies to the government and people of Afghanistan over the loss of precious lives and properties due to heavy rains in Parwan province.

"We stand in solidarity with Afghanistan in this hour of grief and pray for recovery of missing people," the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

