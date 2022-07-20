Pakistan condoles with Egypt on loss of precious lives in tragic road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to the government and brotherly people of Egypt on the loss of precious lives and injuries to many in a tragic road accident, near Minya city of Egypt.

"We express deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," a Foreign Office statement issued here said.

"Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of Egypt in this moment of grief," it added.