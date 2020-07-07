UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Condoles With Turkey Over Deaths In Fireworks Factory Explosion

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 06:48 PM

Pakistan condoles with Turkey over deaths in fireworks factory explosion

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui says our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy and their families. She also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 7th, 2020) Pakistan extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Turkey on the loss of lives and injuries to many as a result of explosion at the fireworks factory in the Sakarya province here on Tuesday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of this tragedy and their families. She also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

The spokesperson said Pakistan shares the pain of Turkish brothers and sisters and stand by them in this hour of grief.

last week, the death toll from a massive explosion in a fireworks factory in Turkey increased to six.

The governor of Sakarya in northwest Turkey announced two new deaths and said rescue teams were still searching for one more person after Friday’s explosion.

The governor, Cetin Oktay Kaldirim, was quoted by Turkey's official Anadolu news agency.

Earlier Sunday, the governor said six people were still hospitalized from the explosion, including one person in critical condition. Some 114 people workers been treated and released.

The cause of the blast at the factory, which is away from residential areas, was under investigation. A manager and two supervisors were detained Saturday.

Television footage on Friday showed a large, mushroom-shaped cloud of smoke rising from the factory with bursts of fireworks amid sounds of explosions.

Turkish media have reported previous explosions at the same factory.

