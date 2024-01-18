Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in Iran: FO

(@Abdulla99267510)

The foreign office says a number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2024) Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran this morning.

According to a statement by the foreign office, a number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her statement said that over the last several years, Pakistan in its engagements with Iran consistently shared serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. She said Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.

The spokesperson said because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity.

She said this morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars.

This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. She said Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.

The spokesperson said Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.

She said as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.

She said Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. She said we have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endevaour to find joint solutions.