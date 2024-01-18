- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Pakistan conducts ‘precision military strikes' against terrorist hideouts in Iran: FO
Pakistan Conducts ‘precision Military Strikes' Against Terrorist Hideouts In Iran: FO
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 18, 2024 | 10:47 AM
The foreign office says a number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 18th, 2024) Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Siestan-o-Baluchistan province of Iran this morning.
According to a statement by the foreign office, a number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation – codenamed ‘Marg Bar Sarmachar'.
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch in her statement said that over the last several years, Pakistan in its engagements with Iran consistently shared serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran. She said Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists.
The spokesperson said because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity.
She said this morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large scale terrorist activities by these so called Sarmachars.
This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats.
Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said the successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces. She said Pakistan will continue to take all necessary steps to preserve the safety and security of its people which is sacrosanct, inviolable and sacred.
The spokesperson said Pakistan fully respects the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Islamic Republic of Iran. The sole objective of today’s act was in pursuit of Pakistan’s own security and national interest which is paramount and cannot be compromised.
She said as a responsible member of the international community, Pakistan upholds the principles and purposes of the UN Charter including territorial integrity and sovereignty of member states. Guided by these principles, and in exercise of our legitimate rights within international law, Pakistan will never allow its sovereignty and territorial integrity to be challenged, under any pretext or circumstances.
She said Iran is a brotherly country and the people of Pakistan have great respect and affection for the Iranian people. She said we have always emphasized dialogue and cooperation in confronting common challenges including the menace of terrorism and will continue to endevaour to find joint solutions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 January 2024
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power
Infrastructure of city can be improved through public-private partnership projec ..
AJK PM for transparent, merit-based recruitment process
Meeting held to review election arrangements in Abbottabad
ECP's code of conduct to be ensured during election campaign: DIG
CCPO reviews performance of Investigation Wing
WASA need funds for replacement of sewerage, water supply systems
Ashrafi strongly condemns Iran's airspace violation
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan strikes terrorists' hideouts in Iran; several terrorists killed: FO28 minutes ago
-
GB Union of Journalists elections on Jan 2810 hours ago
-
Commissioner Quetta Division lauds MERC's services10 hours ago
-
Acclaimed Islamic scholars to address ‘Dastarbandi’ ceremony at Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania10 hours ago
-
PMD advises citizens to remain cautious during dense foggy conditions10 hours ago
-
Addl. IGP distributes motorcycles to police stations10 hours ago
-
FM Jilani reaffirms Pakistan’s commitment to NAM, its principles10 hours ago
-
Pak Ambassador Amna Baloch meets Belgian DG Immigration10 hours ago
-
Airspace violation by Iran under investigation: Solangi11 hours ago
-
SFA to develop SITE Superhighway as model food manufacturing area11 hours ago
-
CEC vows rigorous oversight for smooth, timely elections11 hours ago
-
Bilawal vows to eradicate poverty, unemployment after coming into power11 hours ago