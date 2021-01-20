UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Shaheen-III Ballistic Missile

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile, having a range of 2,750 kilometers to effectively mar the target.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system, said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar in a tweet.

The successful flight test, with its impact point in the Arabian Sea, was witnessed by Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza, Director General Strategic Plans Division, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Chairman NESCOM and the scientists and engineers.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, CJCSC and the Service Chiefs have congratulated the scientists and engineers on successful conduct of the missile test.

