Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Shaheen-1A Ballistic Missile: ISPR

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-1A ballistic missile: ISPR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-1A surface to surface ballistic missile.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating certain design and technical parameters of the weapon system, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release.

The flight test was witnessed by Director General Strategic Plans Division,Lieutenant General Nadeem Zaki Manj, Chairman NESCOM, Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali and the scientists and engineers of strategic organizations.

Director General Strategic Plans Division congratulated scientists and engineers on successful conduct of flight test.

He appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists and engineers for their excellent contribution.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

