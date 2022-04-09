UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Conducts Successful Flight Test Of Shaheen-III Ballistic Missile: DG ISPR

Umer Jamshaid Published April 09, 2022 | 02:55 PM

Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

The ISPR DG took to Twitter to share the update.

He wrote on his official handle, "The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system".

Related Topics

Pakistan Twitter ISPR Share Weapon

Recent Stories

No demonstrations, rallies on Khyber Road: Commiss ..

No demonstrations, rallies on Khyber Road: Commissioner

2 minutes ago
 DPO holds open Katchehri

DPO holds open Katchehri

2 minutes ago
 As Good As Gold, vivo Presents A Brand New Color V ..

As Good As Gold, vivo Presents A Brand New Color Variant Of vivo V23e: Sunshine ..

41 minutes ago
 Ukraine war drives international food prices to 'n ..

Ukraine war drives international food prices to 'new all-time high': UN agency

6 minutes ago
 HEC issues funds for research in Cholistan

HEC issues funds for research in Cholistan

6 minutes ago
 Police Pukar 15 response to 2,774 calls

Police Pukar 15 response to 2,774 calls

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.