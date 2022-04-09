Pakistan conducts successful flight test of Shaheen-III ballistic missile: DG ISPR

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2022 ) :Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday said Pakistan conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

The ISPR DG took to Twitter to share the update.

He wrote on his official handle, "The test flight was aimed at revalidating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system".