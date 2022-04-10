Pakistan Conducts Successful Test of Shaheen-III Ballistic Missile - ISPR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th April, 2022) Pakistan has successfully test-fired its Shaheen-III ballistic missile, the Pakistani Armed Forces' media wing, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), informs.

"Pakistan today conducted successful flight test of Shaheen-III surface to surface ballistic missile.

The test flight was aimed at re-validating various design and technical parameters of the weapon system," the ISPR said in a Saturday statement.

According to the release, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Zaki Manj, Director General Strategic Plans Division, who witnessed the test-launch, expressed confidence in Pakistan's nuclear deterrence capability.

The Shaheen-III land-based surface-to-surface medium range ballistic missile can carry both conventional and nuclear warheads. The first tests of the Shaheen-III ballistic missile were carried out in March 2015.