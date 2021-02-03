UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Conducts Successful Training Launch Of Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile Ghaznavi

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 08:57 PM

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.

The training launch was the culminating point of the Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command, said the armed forces media wing.

The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

The commander of Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system.

He also expressed full satisfaction on the training standards of participating troops, attained throughout this training activity.

The president, prime minister and service chiefs had congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers on successful conduct of ballistic missile Ghaznavi launch, the armed forces media wing said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Army Nuclear Muhammad Ali Media All From Weapon

Recent Stories

Dubai trade with Indonesia hit AED5.4b in 2020

15 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak to inaugurate first Human Frate ..

15 minutes ago

Arain Association organizes rally to express solid ..

3 minutes ago

Over 10 Syrian Soldiers Killed in IS Attack - Sour ..

3 minutes ago

Cold, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago

Lahore police conducted 461 search operations in J ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.