Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday conducted a successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Ghaznavi, capable of delivering nuclear and conventional warheads up to a range of 290 kilometers.

The training launch was the culminating point of the Annual Field Training Exercise of Army Strategic Forces Command, said the armed forces media wing.

The training launch was witnessed by Commander Army Strategic Forces Command, Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

The commander of Army Strategic Forces Command appreciated the operational preparedness and display of excellent standard in handling and operating the weapon system.

He also expressed full satisfaction on the training standards of participating troops, attained throughout this training activity.

The president, prime minister and service chiefs had congratulated all ranks of Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers on successful conduct of ballistic missile Ghaznavi launch, the armed forces media wing said.