Pakistan conducts successful training launch of Babur Cruise Missile

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conducted a successful Training Launch of Babur Cruise Missile with a range of 450 kilometers.

The Babur Cruise Missile was capable of engaging targets at Land and Sea with high precision, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The missile was launched from a state of the art Multi Tube Missile Launch Vehicle. It was the third missile launched by the armed forces in less than a month, after Shaheen-3 and Ghaznavi ballistic missiles being launched in late January and early February respectively.

The Training Launch was witnessed by Chairman NESCOM, Dr Raza Samar, Commander Army Strategic Forces Command,Lieutenant General Muhammad Ali, senior officers of Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, Scientists and Engineers of the strategic organizations.

Chairman NESCOM appreciated the standard of training and operational preparedness of Army Strategic Forces, which was reflected by the proficient handling of the Weapon System in the field and fulfillment of all laid down training parameters. He also appreciated the contributions of scientists and engineers towards enhancement of Pakistan's strategic capability.

The President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs have also congratulated the participating troops on conduct of successful training launch.