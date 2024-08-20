Open Menu

Pakistan Conducts Successful Training Launch Of Surface To Surface Ballistic Missile Shaheen-II

Sumaira FH Published August 20, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Pakistan conducts successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) Pakistan on Tuesday conducted successful training launch of surface to surface ballistic missile Shaheen-II.

The training launch was aimed at training of troops, validating various technical parameters and performance evaluation of different sub-systems incorporated for improved accuracy and enhanced survivability, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

"Today’s training launch was witnessed by senior officers from Strategic Plans Division, Army Strategic Forces Command, scientists and engineers of strategic organizations," it said.

Director General Strategic Plans Division appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of scientists who contributed towards this land mark achievement.

President, Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs congratulated the scientists and engineers on this achievement.

