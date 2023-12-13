Pakistan confers Hilal-i-Pakistan on Madinah’s governor Prince Faisal Bin Salman

MADINAH (Saudi Arabia) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Dec, 2023) The government of Pakistan on Wednesday conferred the civil award Hilal-i-Pakistan on Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Governor of Madinah Munawarah.

The award has been given in recognition of Prince Faisal's the outstanding services for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq presented the award to Prince Faisal at a ceremony held here at the Governor’s Office in Madinah.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ahmad said the award was a reflection of the strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and their continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He said the people of Pakistan held great reverence towards the Saudi royal family and the custodians of the holy mosques.

Prince Faisal Bin Salman thanked people of Pakistan for the award and said the brotherly relations rooted in historical, cultural and religious bonds stood the test of times.

He said Saudi Arabia would cherish this relationship at all levels.

Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has remained actively involved with various charity and development organizations including Sultana Foundation in Pakistan. Since 1990, more than 120,000 students have graduated from the schools operated by this foundation.

As Governor of Madinah, Prince Faisal played an instrumental role in facilitation of Pakistani workforce employed in the Kingdom.

Due to his active support, Pakistanis have received efficient service delivery from the government of Saudi Arabia for early processing of their death compensation claims, end-of-service benefits, and fine waivers for prisoners and other labour rights of Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom.