Open Menu

Pakistan Confers Hilal-i-Pakistan On Madinah’s Governor Prince Faisal Bin Salman

Sumaira FH Published December 13, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Pakistan confers Hilal-i-Pakistan on Madinah’s governor Prince Faisal Bin Salman

MADINAH (Saudi Arabia) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 13th Dec, 2023) The government of Pakistan on Wednesday conferred the civil award Hilal-i-Pakistan on Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud, the Governor of Madinah Munawarah.

The award has been given in recognition of Prince Faisal's the outstanding services for Pakistan.

Pakistan’s ambassador in Saudi Arabia Ahmad Farooq presented the award to Prince Faisal at a ceremony held here at the Governor’s Office in Madinah.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Ahmad said the award was a reflection of the strong brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and their continued cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

He said the people of Pakistan held great reverence towards the Saudi royal family and the custodians of the holy mosques.

Prince Faisal Bin Salman thanked people of Pakistan for the award and said the brotherly relations rooted in historical, cultural and religious bonds stood the test of times.

He said Saudi Arabia would cherish this relationship at all levels.

Prince Faisal bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud has remained actively involved with various charity and development organizations including Sultana Foundation in Pakistan. Since 1990, more than 120,000 students have graduated from the schools operated by this foundation.

As Governor of Madinah, Prince Faisal played an instrumental role in facilitation of Pakistani workforce employed in the Kingdom.

Due to his active support, Pakistanis have received efficient service delivery from the government of Saudi Arabia for early processing of their death compensation claims, end-of-service benefits, and fine waivers for prisoners and other labour rights of Pakistani workforce in the Kingdom.

Related Topics

Pakistan Governor Fine Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Family All From Government Labour

Recent Stories

SC suspends it's previous order against civilians’ trial in military courts

10 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi indicted again in Cipher case

22 minutes ago
 FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to ..

FO urges Afghanistan to handover TTP leadership to Pakistan

30 minutes ago
 Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measureme ..

Redefining Creator Economy Through Data, Measurement & Transparency - Walee Crea ..

1 hour ago
 ‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawa ..

‘It’s just humanitarian appeal,’ Usman Khawaja tells ICC about his shoes m ..

2 hours ago
 No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay ..

No desire or intention of caretaker govt to delay polls: PM

2 hours ago
Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Tes ..

Pakistan unveils playing XI for upcoming first Test against Australia

2 hours ago
 Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criti ..

Suniel Shetty stands by KL Rahul amid online criticism after World Cup loss

2 hours ago
 Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram ..

Pak vs Aus: Test Debut for Aamir Jamal and Khurram Shahzad  in first Test match

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2023

6 hours ago
 PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellen ..

PTDC, UoB sign MoU to establish Center of Excellence for Mountain Tourism

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan