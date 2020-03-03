Pakistan confirms fifth case of Coronavirus in Karachi

(@fidahassanain)

The officials say that the fifth patient is a woman from Gilgit-Balitstan who is being treated in a special ward in local hospital in Karachi.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/Pakistan Point New-March 3rd, 2020) Another Coronavirus case surfaced in Karachi, taking the total to five in the country since the first cases were confirmed in various parts of the country, the official said here on Tuesday.

“There are total five cases of Coronavirus in Pakistan,” Zafar Mirza, the Special Assistant to Prime Minister Imran Khan confirmed. The patient is stable and being managed well, he said, without giving further details.

The fifth patient is 45-year old woman from Gilgit Baltistan who arrived from Iran a few days ago. The officials said that she and her family members were tested for the virus and the local schools were closed following the confirmation of the inflection.

Last week, two victims of Coronavirus appeared in Hyderabad who were shifted to isolation ward of the civil hospital.

The new suspected patients were identified as Shafia Bibi and Muhammad Zafar who recently returned from Iran.

Iran was recently hit by Coronavirus where more than two dozen people died due to the deadly virus.

Additional Medical Superintendent (AMS) Civil Hospital confirmed the arrival of two new cases, saying that blood samples of both patients were taken and sent to laboratory. He stated that they would be kept under continuous observation and nobody would be allowed to meet them.

Over 82,560 people have been infected worldwide by coronavirus and 2,813 have died, according to the latest toll from official sources.