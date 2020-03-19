Pakistan Confirms First 2 Coronavirus-Related Deaths

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) Pakistani officials reported two coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday after the number of infections in the Central Asian country rose to 297.

Health Minister Zafar Mirza tweeted that a 50-year-old man from the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province died after returning to Mardan from a pilgrimage to Mecca.

The victim had developed fever, cough and breathing difficulty and tested positive for the virus, he said, adding people he came into contact with were being screened.

Taimur Khan Jhagra, the regional minister for finance in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, tweeted hours later that a second virus-related fatality was reported in his region. The patient was a 36-year-old from Hangu.