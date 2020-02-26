UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases - Health Minister

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 11:50 PM

Pakistan Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases - Health Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2020) The first two cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Pakistan, Health Minister Zafar Mirza said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable.

No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan," Mirza wrote on Twitter.

Neighboring India has three confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Afghanistan one. So far, the disease has infected over 81,000 people worldwide with the death toll of over 2,700 people. More than 30,000 people have been cured, including over 2,600 people who have recovered in the last 24 hours.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Twitter From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed witnesses closing ceremony of 18th ..

26 minutes ago

US, Iraqi Armies Conduct Security Operations Aroun ..

19 minutes ago

North Macedonian Confirms 1st Coronavirus Case

19 minutes ago

US Navy Tests First SM-2 Missile From Restarted Pr ..

19 minutes ago

Gold rates in Pakistan on Wednesday 26 Feb 2020

21 minutes ago

UAE national banks&#039; investments hit AED10.4 b ..

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.