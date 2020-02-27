Pakistan Confirms First Two Coronavirus Cases - Health Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) The first two cases of the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Pakistan, Health Minister Zafar Mirza said on Wednesday.

"I can confirm first two cases of corona virus in Pakistan. Both cases are being taken care of according to clinical standard protocols & both of them are stable.

No need to panic, things are under control. I will hold press conf tomorrow on return from Taftan," Mirza wrote on Twitter.

Neighboring India has three confirmed COVID-19 cases, while Afghanistan one. So far, the disease has infected over 81,000 people worldwide with the death toll of over 2,700 people. More than 30,000 people have been cured, including over 2,600 people who have recovered in the last 24 hours.