Pakistan Confirms Invitation To Indian PM Modi For SCO Summit
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 29, 2024 | 01:59 PM
Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Pakistan has no plans to engage in any talks with the TTP
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 29th, 2024) Foreign Office on Thursday confirmed that invitations have been extended to all heads of government of SCO member countries including the Prime Minister of India for the forthcoming meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Shanghai Cooperation Organization.
At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said that we have also received some confirmations. She said this meeting is scheduled to take place in Islamabad on the 15th to 16th of October.
Responding to a question, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan does not have trade relations with India.
She said Jammu and Kashmir is an internationally recognized disputed territory. She said the United Nations Security Council resolutions clearly state that the final disposition of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute shall be made in accordance with the will of the people through a UN supervised plebiscite.
In this backdrop, she said that any other process cannot serve as a substitute to the grant of the right of self-determination to the Kashmiri people.
Responding to a question, the Spokesperson said Pakistan has no plans to engage in any talks with the TTP.
She said the presence of terror groups including the TTP in Afghanistan is confirmed by multiple international reports including the United Nations.
She said we expect the Afghan authorities to take robust action against these terror groups and prevent their activities that endanger Pakistan's security.
When asked about China Pakistan Economic Corridor, the Spokesperson said it is a transformational project that has contributed positively and transparently to Pakistan's national development. She said the corridor project enjoys support and popularity in all provinces and across the political divide in Pakistan.
She clarified that Pakistan's total public debt relating to CPEC projects is a small percentage of its total debt. Moreover, she said, the public debt obtained from China has longer maturity periods with low interest rates.
The Spokesperson reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to provide full security to all Chinese nationals, projects and institutions.
