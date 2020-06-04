Pakistan Confirms Record 4,688 New COVID-19 Cases, Total Exceeds 85,000 - Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) Pakistan has updated its coronavirus count by 4,688 new cases, a third daily record in a row, to 85,264, the government's data showed on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Pakistan reported 4,065 COVID-19 cases, up from 3,938 on Tuesday.

At the same time, the coronavirus-related death toll increased by 82 to 1,770, and the number of recoveries reached 30,128, according to the authorities.

The Sindh province, with nearly 33,000 cases, is the most affected, and is followed by the Punjab province, which registered over 31,000 cases.

Despite the rising toll, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced on Monday that his government would lift the coronavirus lockdown to save the national economy from a meltdown.