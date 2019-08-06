UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Confronts With Racist Ideology Of Modi Govt: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 07:52 PM

Pakistan confronts with racist ideology of Modi Govt: Prime Minister Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was confronted with the racist ideology of Modi government, which had been following the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevac Sangh) ideology and was bent upon ethnic cleansing in secular India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan was confronted with the racist ideology of Modi government, which had been following the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevac Sangh) ideology and was bent upon ethnic cleansing in secular India.

"Whatever they did in the Held Kashmir to change its Special Constitutional Status was according to their [BJP] ideology as they wanted to change demography of the Occupied Kashmir," the Prime Minister said in a policy statement at Joint Session of the Parliament.

The special Joint Session of the Parliament was convened to discuss Modi government's decision to revoke special constitutional status for the disputed territory of Kashmir.

The Prime Minister said changing special status of IOK was a part of the election manifesto of BJP as prime minister Narendra Modi's government ideology was based on the ideology of RSS � ethnic cleansing of Muslims and hate-driven and supremacist policies in India.

The RSS claims that only Hindu had the right to live in India and even today their founding father had a clear ideology that India would remain only a Hindu rule, he added.

He said the RSS had always been biased against the Muslims as they had ruled the Sub-Continent for hundreds of years.

Prime Minister Khan said "Today, we must pay tributes to Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as he was the first person who had realized this ( RSS) ideology very soon." He said those people, who were against Two-Nation Theory, were now terming it the right ideology as today Muslims in India were not being considered as equal citizens.

The Prime Minister said that the BJP had been repeating the tactics of Nazi Germany, adding what they did in its recent elections, was not only repugnant of Indian democracy, its character but all these acts were contravening Indian secularism.

The Prime Minister said the present Indian government was followingthat ideology which had killed Mahatima Gandhi.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan India Imran Khan Occupied Kashmir Prime Minister Parliament Muhammad Ali Jinnah Democracy Narendra Modi Germany Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

WWF-Pakistan initiates large scale tree plantation ..

36 minutes ago

Waterpipe tobacco, e-cigarettes will come under &# ..

38 minutes ago

Gold price jumps by Rs 500, traded at Rs 84,500 pe ..

24 seconds ago

Modi-Shah's move to scrap Article 370 challenged i ..

26 seconds ago

US-Led Coalition Conducts 34 Strikes Against IS in ..

29 seconds ago

Russia's Food Import Embargo Enters 5th Year

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.