Pakistan Congratulates Afghanistan On Successful Elections
Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 08:35 PM
Pakistan on Saturday congratulated the people and the government of Afghanistan on successful holding of the 4th Presidential elections
This is important for ending the 18 year old conflict through an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiated political settlement. Pakistan will continue to facilitate the new Afghan government towards this end," the spokesperson said.
He said Pakistan wanted to see a strong, independent, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as key to regional peace and stability. Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy a broad and deep relationship and both countries need to work in close coordination for mutual benefits of their two peoples.