Pakistan congratulates Afghanistan on successful elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2019 ) : Pakistan on Saturday congratulated the people and the government of Afghanistan on successful holding of the 4th Presidential elections. In a statement on Saturday, the Foreign Office spokesperson said the people of Afghanistan particularly deserved appreciation for their clear decision to continue with the democratic course despite serious hurdles and challenges. "We sincerely hope that the new government elected through a free, fair and transparent voting process will enjoy the full mandate to take the stalled peace process forward.

This is important for ending the 18 year old conflict through an inclusive, Afghan-led and Afghan-owned negotiated political settlement. Pakistan will continue to facilitate the new Afghan government towards this end," the spokesperson said.

He said Pakistan wanted to see a strong, independent, peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan as key to regional peace and stability. Pakistan and Afghanistan enjoy a broad and deep relationship and both countries need to work in close coordination for mutual benefits of their two peoples.