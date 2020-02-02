Pakistan congratulates Maldives on rejoining Commonwealth

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday welcomed and congratulated the government and people of Maldives on rejoining the Commonwealth.

As a founding member of Commonwealth, Pakistan has been a strong supporter of Maldives' readmission and its role as an important member of the organization, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Pakistan also acknowledged and greatly appreciated the role played by Maldives in other regional and international organisations.

Pakistan remains committed to working closely with Maldives in achieving the shared objectives of peace, development and prosperity within the region and beyond.

According to Maldivian media, the country had first joined the Commonwealth on July 9, 1982 during the tenure of former president Maumoon Abdul Gayyoom.

On 13th October 2016, during the tenure of Gayyoom's half brother Abdulla Yameen, the Maldives left the Commonwealth citing that the organization "sought to become an active participant in the domestic political discourse in the Maldives, which is contrary to the principles of the Charters of the UN and the Commonwealth".

However, the incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had committed to rejoin the Commonwealth and thus his government formally requested to rejoin the organization on December 6, 2018 which was finally approved making the country to become the 54th member.