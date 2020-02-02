UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Congratulates Maldives On Rejoining Commonwealth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 10:20 PM

Pakistan congratulates Maldives on rejoining Commonwealth

ISLAMABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan on Sunday welcomed and congratulated the government and people of Maldives on rejoining the Commonwealth.

As a founding member of Commonwealth, Pakistan has been a strong supporter of Maldives' readmission and its role as an important member of the organization, the Foreign Office spokesperson said in a statement.

The spokesperson said Pakistan also acknowledged and greatly appreciated the role played by Maldives in other regional and international organisations.

Pakistan remains committed to working closely with Maldives in achieving the shared objectives of peace, development and prosperity within the region and beyond.

According to Maldivian media, the country had first joined the Commonwealth on July 9, 1982 during the tenure of former president Maumoon Abdul Gayyoom.

On 13th October 2016, during the tenure of Gayyoom's half brother Abdulla Yameen, the Maldives left the Commonwealth citing that the organization "sought to become an active participant in the domestic political discourse in the Maldives, which is contrary to the principles of the Charters of the UN and the Commonwealth".

However, the incumbent President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had committed to rejoin the Commonwealth and thus his government formally requested to rejoin the organization on December 6, 2018 which was finally approved making the country to become the 54th member.

Related Topics

Pakistan Foreign Office United Nations Maldives July October December Sunday 2016 2018 Media Government

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of 2nd Emirati ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of 2nd Emirati ..

6 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

21 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Mauritanian FM

21 minutes ago

Registration opens for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 20 ..

36 minutes ago

Registration opens for ADNOC Abu Dhabi Marathon 20 ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.