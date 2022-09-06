Pakistan connected with France via submarine cable

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan and East Africa Connecting Europe (PEACE) Cable International Network Co. Ltd has completed the construction of a submarine cable infrastructure providing connectivity from Karachi to Marseille, France.

The Pakistan-Egypt segment connects Karachi and Zafarana, Egypt, total length of which is 5,800 KM said a news release issued by the PTA here on Tuesday.

The connectivity from Pakistan to France is now fully completed and ready for service.

The achievement was disclosed in a online meeting by Chairman PTA, Maj. Gen. Amir Azeem Bajwa with the management of PEACE Cable.

The delegation comprised of Peace Management COO, Sun Xiaohua, Peace Management Director Zhang Donghai, Commercial Director Chirs Zhang, (Online) and Peace Cable, Country Manager Pakistan, Shoaib Ashfaq Qureshi, (In Person).

The delegation expressed its interest for investment opportunities in Pakistan and discussed future plans for development of innovative digital and technology solutions to accelerate progress towards Digitally Connected Pakistan.

PEACE cable is a 15,000 km submarine cable from Pakistan to France, extended from Pakistan to Singapore for an additional 6,500km, with main trunk landing in Singapore, Pakistan, Kenya, Egypt and France and branches to the Maldives, Malta, Cyprus, etc.

The submarine cable adds an ultra-fast, high capacity, low latency and redundant connectivity to Pakistan's international connectivity.