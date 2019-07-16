UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Considers GSP Plus Scheme Constructive For Its Economy: President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 07:04 PM

Stressing increased level of trade ties with European Union, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan considered GSP Plus scheme a constructive engagement for its economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Stressing increased level of trade ties with European Union, President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan considered GSP Plus scheme a constructive engagement for its economy.

Talking to outgoing ambassador of the European Union in Pakistan Jean Francois Cautain, who paid a farewell call on him here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the President said GSP Plus could help Pakistan promote its economic agenda.

The President said Pakistan valued its relations with the European Union, which were moving in a positive direction in all spheres of cooperation.

He mentioned that the current volume of trade between Pakistan and EU was not commensurate to its true potential and needed further boost.

The President congratulated the outgoing ambassador on successful completion of his tenure in Pakistan and appreciated his efforts for enhancing the relations between Pakistan and the EU.

He appreciated EU's assistance for development projects in rural development, natural resources management, education and human resource development.

The EU ambassador thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their hospitality and making his stay pleasant in Pakistan.

He also lauded the sacrifices by the people of Pakistan in curbing terrorism in the country.\932

