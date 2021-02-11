UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Considers Holding AMAN Int'l Naval Drills On Annual Basis - Navy Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Considers Holding AMAN Int'l Naval Drills on Annual Basis - Navy Official

KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Pakistan is mulling an idea of turning the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN into an annual three-day event instead of holding longer drills once every two years, the director general of public relations at the Pakistan Naval Headquarters, Rashid Nazir Choudhary, told Sputnik on Thursday.

In total, 46 countries including China, Iran, Russia, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States will take part at AMAN 2021 in the Arabian Sea close to Pakistan's Karachi. The exercises kicked off on Thursday and will be held through next Tuesday.

"There is a possibility that from the next time we would have to change a pattern of AMAN exercises: some sequences will be changed, maybe it would not be five-six days long but it would be three-day exercises which would be conducted on an annual basis.

Every year we would like to have these exercises," Choudhary said.

The navy official added that Islamabad wants to discuss prospects of holding similar events with participants of AMAN 2021 in territorial waters of other countries .

"We also would like to have exercises within the territorial sea of other countries and if other countries would also agree we could go to their territorial waters as well," Choudhary added.

The naval drills organized by Islamabad are held every two years since 2007. The previous exercises, held in 2019, was also attended by 46 nations.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Islamabad Iran Russia Turkey China Rashid United Kingdom United States 2019 Event From

Recent Stories

Search operation for Ali Sadpara, other climbers o ..

5 minutes ago

Ninety Criminal Cases Opened After Recent Unauthor ..

5 minutes ago

Moscow Praises Biden White House for Not Tying Arm ..

6 minutes ago

Navalny to Return to Court for Hearing on Slander ..

6 minutes ago

'Fought like a warrior' - Tsitsipas survives five- ..

6 minutes ago

Iran Hopes to Become Major COVID-19 Vaccine Export ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.