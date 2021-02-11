KARACHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Pakistan is mulling an idea of turning the Multinational Naval Exercise AMAN into an annual three-day event instead of holding longer drills once every two years, the director general of public relations at the Pakistan Naval Headquarters, Rashid Nazir Choudhary, told Sputnik on Thursday.

In total, 46 countries including China, Iran, Russia, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the United States will take part at AMAN 2021 in the Arabian Sea close to Pakistan's Karachi. The exercises kicked off on Thursday and will be held through next Tuesday.

"There is a possibility that from the next time we would have to change a pattern of AMAN exercises: some sequences will be changed, maybe it would not be five-six days long but it would be three-day exercises which would be conducted on an annual basis.

Every year we would like to have these exercises," Choudhary said.

The navy official added that Islamabad wants to discuss prospects of holding similar events with participants of AMAN 2021 in territorial waters of other countries .

"We also would like to have exercises within the territorial sea of other countries and if other countries would also agree we could go to their territorial waters as well," Choudhary added.

The naval drills organized by Islamabad are held every two years since 2007. The previous exercises, held in 2019, was also attended by 46 nations.