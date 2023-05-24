UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Considers IHR Implementation As Top Priority Agenda: Minister For National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan considers IHR implementation as top priority agenda: Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel

Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said that implementation of international health regulations (IHR) is the top priority of the government to tackle Covid 19 pandemic, mpox, Polio, floods, earthquakes, and heat waves

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday said that implementation of international health regulations (IHR) is the top priority of the government to tackle Covid 19 pandemic, mpox, Polio, floods, earthquakes, and heat waves.

During sideline meetings at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, the minister said that the government is cognizant of the fact that building and sustaining essential public health core capacities are critical for national responses to public health events, said in a press release.

He said that the COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated that not only public health systems across the countries have been challenged, but it has also tested the capabilities of other sectors and reflected on the level of preparedness of our health systems against pandemics and public health emergency events.

He said that Pakistan is the only country in the region while recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, had to shoulder another disaster in the shape of massive flooding in 2022, displacing 30 million people, destroying crops, damaging health infrastructure and causing considerable loss of around US$ 20 billion.

"We highly appreciate the Global Community and especially Secretary General, United Nations General Assembly, for supporting Pakistan." He said that in order to further strengthen public health systems' preparedness, for an efficient response to pandemics, emergencies and disasters, the country is undergoing a second round of Joint External Evaluation to identify the critical gaps and provide key recommendations for developing health security plan.

"We are also committed to developing synergies between health security and universal health coverage for a more sustainable response in the country."

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan World United Nations Polio Geneva From Government Top Billion Million

Recent Stories

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But He ..

Imprisoned Serbian Gen. Mladic Able to Talk But Health Remains Poor - Son

3 minutes ago
 Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria Durin ..

Cavusoglu, Lavrov Discuss Situation in Syria During Phone Conversation - Ankara

3 minutes ago
 BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs ..

BoAJK's remittances increased to record high of Rs 6.76 billion

7 minutes ago
 Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for ..

Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar for full court bench to decide el ..

3 minutes ago
 95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identif ..

95% miscreants involved in May 9 incidents identified; 60% arrested: Cabinet tol ..

3 minutes ago
 Two Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Two Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.