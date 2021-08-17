UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Consistently Played Constructive Role In Afghanistan, Led Humanitarian Efforts: FM

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi Monday said Pakistan always demonstrated a constructive role in Afghanistan which included its efforts in facilitating an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace process besides, many other economic and humanitarian efforts.

"Our mission in Kabul is working tirelessly to issue visas, to evacuate diplomats, NGO workers, media personnel etc," the foreign minister on his twitter handle posted while regarding the latest situation in Afghanistan as the foreigners and locals scrambled frantically to leave Kabul airport.

The foreign minister, in a related tweet said, it was unfortunate that Pakistan was, once again, denied the opportunity to speak at the United Nations Security Council meeting held on Monday over Afghanistan.

"After Afghanistan, it is undeniably Pakistan that has been a victim of decades of this conflict," he further posted.

Qureshi also regretted that at this critical juncture in the destiny of Afghanistan, 'India's partisan and obstructionist actions, repeatedly politicising this multilateral platform whose raison detre is peace, speaks volumes of their intention for Afghanistan & the region".

