Pakistan constantly in touch with Greece on boat capsizing incident: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch says Ambassador Aamar Aftab and his team at our Mission in Greece have worked round the clock for recovery and identification of Pakistani nationals who are missing or feared dead and for providing relief to the survivors.

At her weekly press briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Ambassador Aamar Aftab and his team at our Mission in Greece have worked round the clock for recovery and identification of Pakistani nationals who are missing or feared dead and for providing relief to the survivors.

The Spokesperson said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has also spoken to his Greek counterpart to discuss arrangements for the recovery of the missing, identification of the bodies and providing relief to the survivors and our efforts will continue in this regard.

Turning to prevailing situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, she said the international community commemorated the World Refugee Day this week which is a reminder of the suffering of Kashmiris, who have been evicted from their land and forced to live in exile.

She said the Kashmiris were forced to flee violence, persecution and gross human rights abuses. Thousands of people of Jammu and Kashmir are spending a homeless life and are unable to return to their homeland. India must bring an end to the climate of fear and persecution in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and bring peace in the lives of the Kashmiri people.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, diplomatic and moral support to our Kashmiri brothers and sisters for the just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

Responding to various questions about talks between Pakistani government and TTP, she said Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto has already stated that Pakistan will not negotiate with individuals who are responsible for killing of Pakistani civilians and law enforcement officials.