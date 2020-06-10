UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Consul General In Dubai Asks People To Avoid From Buying Fake Air Tickets

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 seconds ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 04:19 PM

Pakistan Consul General in Dubai asks people to avoid from buying fake air tickets

A list issued by Pakistan government  shows that the price of the economy class ticket has been set at 810 Dirham while business class at 1900 Dirham.

DUBAI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 10th, 2020) Pakistan Consulate Dubai Counsel General Ahmad Amjad Ali asked the people not to buy fake air tickets from unofficial sources to fly to Pakistan here on Wednesday.

According to a tv, Ahmad Amjad Ali said that the government of Pakistan published again the fare list of PIA flights and announced to run flights to bring back its people stranded in Dubai and other parts of the UAE.

The price of the economy class ticket, under the list, was set at 810 Dirham while business class was available at 1900 Dirham.

Economy class ticket from Dubai to Peshawar and parts of Punjab will cost 1120 Dirham and 2200 Dirham for the people willing to travel in business class of the PIA.

The people, he said, had been receiving a lot of complaints about ticket frauds and made it clear that no agent is authorised to sale PIA tickets for Dubai and northern Emirates other than the PIA for the operation.

He advised people not to transfer online money for tickets as many of the people are portraying themselves as employees of the Pakistan Embassy and doing fraud with the people.

Mr.Amjad asked people to inform the local police or Embassy if they see any such fraud.

