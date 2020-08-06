Pakistan contacts India over appointment of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s lawyer: FO

(@fidahassanain)

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has said that Pakistan is awaiting response of Indian authorities on this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan contacted Indian government over matter of appointing legal representative for spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav here on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Aisha Farooqui said that the decision was taken following the directives by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“We are awaiting response of Indian authorities on this matter,” Aisha Farooqui said, adding that it had been more than 365 days that occupied Kashmir was under siege.

“Pakistan marked Youm-e-Istehsaal day yesterday to remember the immense sacrifices of Kashmiri people. President Dr. Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed different rallies on the occasion. Pakistan demands resolution of Kashmir issue as per United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” she said.

The spokesperson further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also addressed the Parliament of Azad Kashmir.

India on August 05, 2019 in a unilateral move abrogated Articles 370 and 35A granting special status to occupied Kashmir.

The move was followed by imposition of curfew and communication blackout in the valley still intact after four months.

Pakistan has, ever since, been raising its voice against Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan also, in his historic speech at UNGA session, highlighted how India has illegally imposed curfew and lockdown in the valley. He also warned the world that the worst humanitarian crisis could unfold in Kashmir followed by a possibility of war between the two nuclear states.

On October 31, India formally divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir in to two new federally-administered territories as per the constitutional changes approved by the Indian parliament on August 5.

According to the new arrangement, the occupied Kashmir was divided into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which borders China. The two new union territories were now ruled directly from the capital Delhi.

As per Indian constitution, union territories have far less autonomy from the Federal government than states do. Even the international media, on several occasions, has highlighted the deteriorating situation in Kashmir resulting from the persistent curfew and lockdown.