UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Contacts India Over Appointment Of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s Lawyer: FO

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Pakistan contacts India over appointment of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s lawyer: FO

Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has said that Pakistan is awaiting response of Indian authorities on this matter.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 6th, 2020) Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui said that Pakistan contacted Indian government over matter of appointing legal representative for spy and agent of intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) Kulbhushan Jadhav here on Thursday.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, Aisha Farooqui said that the decision was taken following the directives by Islamabad High Court (IHC).

“We are awaiting response of Indian authorities on this matter,” Aisha Farooqui said, adding that it had been more than 365 days that occupied Kashmir was under siege.

“Pakistan marked Youm-e-Istehsaal day yesterday to remember the immense sacrifices of Kashmiri people. President Dr. Arif Alvi and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi addressed different rallies on the occasion. Pakistan demands resolution of Kashmir issue as per United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions,” she said.

The spokesperson further said that Prime Minister Imran Khan also addressed the Parliament of Azad Kashmir.

India on August 05, 2019 in a unilateral move abrogated Articles 370 and 35A granting special status to occupied Kashmir.

The move was followed by imposition of curfew and communication blackout in the valley still intact after four months.

Pakistan has, ever since, been raising its voice against Indian atrocities and gross human rights violations in Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan also, in his historic speech at UNGA session, highlighted how India has illegally imposed curfew and lockdown in the valley. He also warned the world that the worst humanitarian crisis could unfold in Kashmir followed by a possibility of war between the two nuclear states.

On October 31, India formally divided the state of Jammu and Kashmir in to two new federally-administered territories as per the constitutional changes approved by the Indian parliament on August 5.

According to the new arrangement, the occupied Kashmir was divided into two union territories: Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, which borders China. The two new union territories were now ruled directly from the capital Delhi.

As per Indian constitution, union territories have far less autonomy from the Federal government than states do. Even the international media, on several occasions, has highlighted the deteriorating situation in Kashmir resulting from the persistent curfew and lockdown.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Delhi Imran Khan Islamabad Resolution Prime Minister World Foreign Office United Nations Shah Mehmood Qureshi China Parliament Nuclear Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir August October 2019 Islamabad High Court Media From Government Arif Alvi Kulbhushan Jadhav

Recent Stories

Sheikha Fatima donates AED10 million in humanitari ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed directs to dispatch emergency me ..

56 minutes ago

French Architect Dead, 24 Other French Citizens In ..

56 seconds ago

PBM to open 54 new women empowerment centers this ..

57 seconds ago

U.S. private sector adds 167,000 jobs in July

59 seconds ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.