Pakistan contains COVID-19 outbreak successfully: Survey

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :Despite having an overburdened and under-equipped health system, Pakistan contained the COVID-19 outbreak successfully.

"The government remained focused on upgrading health system in response to the challenges faced," according to the Economic Survey 2021-22 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail along with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha.

In FY2022, health expenditures increased to 30 percent because of timely procurement and deployment of vaccines to contain the spread of COVID-19.

In order to provide quality health care services to the masses, especially the poor, the government extended universal health coverage through Sehat Sahulat Card for reducing health inequality in the country.

The government is committed to pragmatically implement SDG 3 by developing an inclusive health system, reducing malnutrition, and expanding basic health care in the country. However, low financial allocation for health, weak governance, and excessive focus on tertiary rather than Primary health care are the problems that need to be addressed for achieving long-term sustainable economic development.

A healthy population can productively contribute to the progress of a nation. Health sector development to meet the rising demand of the population is a necessary condition for the socio-economic development of Pakistan.