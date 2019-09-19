Pakistan continues its efforts till solution of Kashmir issue: Andleeb

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Foreign Affairs Andleeb Abbas on Wednesday while praising the Prime Minister Imran Khan's steps for resolving the national issues she said Pakistan had not left any stone unturned to address the decade-old Kashmir issue adding that it would continue its struggle till the solution.

Talking to a private news channel she said Pakistan was raising Kashmir issue by using every diplomatic mean and international forum. Prime Minister Imran Khan has emerged as an ambassador of the people of Kashmir.

"Pakistan is a peace loving country and the world has admired its efforts to resolve the issue through a dialogue though undoubtedly it is capable to cope any untoward situation, India should realize that any misadventure can bring serious consequences," she further said.

She said that the international community should also play its positive role in resolving Kashmir dispute to avoid any confrontation between Indian and Pakistan.