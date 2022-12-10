Pakistan continues its struggle to uphold human rights: Marri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety and Chairperson BISP, Shazia Atta Marri Saturday said that Pakistan is continuing its struggle for upholding human rights.

This she said in a twitter message on the occasion of the International Human Rights Day.

She said that every year December 10 is observed as International Human Rights Day globally.

She said that the struggle for upholding human rights is continuing in Pakistan.

She added that for a peaceful and progressive society, freedom of expression, religion and beliefs, rights of women and children and protection of rights of the vulnerable section of the society must be ensured.