Pakistan continues to advocate negotiations, mediation for peaceful disputes settlement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Monday, highlighting the Kashmir and Palestine issues posing threats to regional and international peace, said that Pakistan continued to advocate for greater utilization of negotiations and mediation for a peaceful settlement of disputes.

The deputy prime minister, addressing the curtain-raiser ceremony for the upcoming Inter-Parliamentary Speakers' Conference (ISC) scheduled to be held in November, said that there was an increasing tendency toward unilateralism, bloc politics, and defiance of the UN Charter.

Senate Chairman Yousuf Raza Gilani, National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, diplomats, Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Speakers Conference Ek Nath Dhakal, and parliamentarians attended the event.

"Without security, there can be no peace, and without peace and security, there can be no development... Humanity faces numerous interlinked crises threatening international peace, security, economic stability, and sustainable development. Long-standing unresolved disputes, from Kashmir to Palestine, continue to pose threats to regional and international peace," Dar said

He said that the world was witnessing the adverse impacts of climate change and climate-induced disasters and structural deficiencies in the international financial system were aggravating global inequalities and poverty, undermining our development goals.

He stressed the need to address the vicious cycle of poverty and rising global inequality through reform of the international financial architecture.

He said in today’s complex and interconnected world, platforms like the ISC were essential for bringing together parliamentary leaders from across the region to engage in dialogue and exchange ideas.

The deputy prime minister said that the ISC could play a vital role by promoting dialogue, mutual respect, and engagement.

"Such initiatives reflect Pakistan’s broader foreign policy, which is rooted in the principles of the UN Charter: sovereign equality of states, non-interference, the right to self-determination, and the peaceful settlement of disputes."

He recalled that Pakistan’s election to the United Nations Security Council with overwhelming international support reflected its growing role in international peace and security.

"We continue to advocate for greater use of negotiations, mediation, regional and sub-regional organizations, and the good offices of the Secretary-General for the peaceful resolution of disputes."

Calling for addressing the threat of climate change, he said Pakistan was once again facing devastating floods that have displaced millions, inflicted colossal human and economic losses, and posed serious challenges to its recent gains in sustainable development.

He expressed the hope that the ISC to be held in November, would bring even more global voices to the table and develop into strong partnerships and practical solutions to achieve peace, security, and development.