Pakistan Continues To Grow Positively: Hammad Azar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 37 seconds ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 04:20 PM

Pakistan continues to grow positively: Hammad Azar

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azar Monday said that country's economy continued to grow despite deep contraction of global economy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azar Monday said that country's economy continued to grow despite deep contraction of global economy.

In a tweet, the minister said that this economic growth was not at the expense of economic stability.

He said that the artificial growth during the Pakistan Muslim League (N) tenure at the expense of driving the economy to the ground, soaring deficits, depleted reserves was not growth; its a criminal act, he added.

"Pak continues to grow positively despite global economy's deep contraction. And this growth is not at expense of econ stability�. PML-N's artificial growth at the expense of driving the economy to the ground, soaring deficits, depleted reserves is not growth; its criminal!," he tweeted.

More Stories From Pakistan

