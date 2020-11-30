Pakistan continues to grow positively: Hammad Azar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Hammad Azar Monday said that country's economy continued to grow despite deep contraction of global economy

In a tweet, the minister said that this economic growth was not at the expense of economic stability.

He said that the artificial growth during the Pakistan Muslim League (N) tenure at the expense of driving the economy to the ground, soaring deficits, depleted reserves was not growth; its a criminal act, he added.

