Pakistan continues to play pivotal role for Ummah unity: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Wednesday said the country continued to play a central role for the unity among Muslim Ummah.

Rubbishing the rumours circulating in a section of media regarding cancellation of Prime Minister Imran Khan's visit to Malaysia for Kuala Lumpur Summit, she told the media that Malaysia had already organized four such conferences in the past, where Pakistan was not invited.

Dr Firdous said the prime minister and Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi informed the Core Committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's about the reasons for the cancellation of Malaysia visit.

The prime minister also informed the committee meeting about Pakistan's strategic interest in the region, particularly with regard to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), she added.

The OIC, Dr Firdous said, was a platform that connected some 57 Muslim countries. "Ummah unity is need of the hour," she said, adding Pakistan wanted to be part of solution not that of a problem.

Firdous said it was the prime minister's vision to work with the leadership of all the Islamic countries in unison for the betterment of Muslims across the globe, besides promoting harmony among them.

"Pakistan is not a party to any regional dispute. It has a neutral role in the region as it is equally acceptable to every Muslim country," she added. The Ummah was like a family and any rift among some family members was resolved by the others.

"Pakistan will continue to play a pivotal role in uniting the brothers and work as a front-runner when it comes to their common and mutual interests." She said,"Our relationship with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammad are beyond any interest." She said Pakistan's futuristic and visionary road-map for relations with brotherly countries like Turkey and Malaysia was intact. The recent meeting between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Turkish President Erdogan on the sidelines of Global Refugee Forum in Geneva would produce positive results in future, she added.

Dr Firdous said Saudi Arabia had always stood with Pakistan in times of need and provided financial assistance to it in the recent past when its foreign exchange were depleting.