Pakistan Continues To Pursue Aggressive Diplomacy For Kashmir Across The Globe: Qureshi

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 11:20 PM

Pakistan continues to pursue aggressive diplomacy for Kashmir across the globe: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Wednesday that Pakistan would continue to pursue aggressive diplomacy for Kashmir across the globe.

"Peace is the only solution. India's continued oppression, violence and disregard for human life in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) is the antithesis to a peaceful solution for the people of Kashmir and regional stability," the foreign minister said in a twitter message.

Earlier, the foreign minister, during a telephonic conversation with his Swedish counterpart Margot Wallstrom briefed him on the illegal and unilateral actions taken by India to alter the disputed status of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IoK).

Discussing with him the current situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he emphasized the steps by India were a violation of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and international law.

Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted the severe hardships faced by the people of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir due to complete lockdown and communications blackout for the past 17 days.

He said due to the brutal steps taken by the Indian Government people of IOK were facing shortages of basic human necessities such as food and medicines.

Qureshi stated that India was committing serious human rights violations in IOK, which needed to be stopped immediately.  The foreign minister expressed hope that Sweden would play its role and impress upon India to alleviate the sufferings of the people in IOK.  Foreign Minister Wallstrom stated that Sweden was closely following the developments in Kashmir and underlined the importance of bilateral dialogue and negotiations to resolve the issue.

The Swedish Foreign Minister stressed that population of Kashmir must be included in the decisions about their future.  She said that there were worrisome reports of human rights violations in Kashmir, which must be investigated.   The two leaders agreed to remain in contact and continue to work together for peace and stability in the region.

