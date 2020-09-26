UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Continues To Support An Independent Palestine State With Al-Quds Al-Sharif As Its Capital: PM

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 26th September 2020 | 12:00 AM

Pakistan continues to support an independent Palestine state with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday said Pakistan continued to support a two-state solution – in line with the UN General Assembly and Security Council resolutions, within the internationally agreed parameters, i.e. pre-1967 borders, and Al-Quds Al-Sharif as the capital of a united, contiguous and independent Palestinian state.

"Palestine remains a 'festering wound', a just and lasting settlement was indispensable, for the middle East and actually the world," he said in a virtual address to the 75th Session of the United Nations General Assembly being held in New York.

The prime minister said illegal annexations of the Palestinian territory, the building of illegal settlements and the imposition of inhuman living conditions on the Palestinian people, especially in Gaza, could bring peace to a troubled region.

