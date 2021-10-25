Pakistan continues to support Kashmiri brothers at every forum: Sardar Rind

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Parliamentary Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in Balochistan Assembly Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind on Monday said that Pakistan would continue support of Kashmiri brothers at every forum till achievement of their freedom.

Talking to APP, he said world powers have adopted an attitude of disengagement from the issue of Kashmiris.

Sardar Rinda said Kashmir exploitation Day is a reminder while the attention of International community was being drawn against Indian atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and the right of Kashmiris to self-determination.

Sardar Yar Mohammad Rind said that the extremist government of India took several steps including removing the special status of Kashmir in the constitution of Indian on August 5, 2019.

Fearing the reaction of the Kashmiri people, more troops have been deployed in IIOJ&K and offices, business centers, markets and transport have been closed by Indian government, he said.

He said that in order to change the constitutional status of Kashmir, India had repealed two important articles 370 and 35A of the constitution to change the constitutional status of Kashmir.

He said Pakistan challenged the legality of Kashmir's accession to Indian in its answer complaint and protested against sending Indian troops to Kashmir saying following these initial complaints, the Security Council approved 20 resolutions on the Kashmir's Rajwaray areas. After international deliberation, the Security Council approved resolution 47 (1948), which has since become a central reference for all international efforts to resolve the Kashmir issue.

But India is not resolving the Kashmir issue according to these UN resolutions after using its tactics, Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind said adding that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and political support to Kashmiri brothers at every forum.