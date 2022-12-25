Pakistan continues to support Somalia in national development: Qamar Zaman Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Advisor for Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday reiterated Pakistan's full support and assistance to the Somalian government in carrying out the national development efforts.

Speaking at the cultural show organized by Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in honor of the Somali ministerial delegation led by Interior Minister of Somalia Ahmed Moalim Figi at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts, he said, "The struggle of Pakistan for democracy and its broad-based constitution is the best model for Somalia to learn the state building experiences." He said the educational institutes of Pakistan was imparting the technical and professional knowledge to the youth of Somalia which was a matter of pride for Pakistan.

Kaira said that Pakistan and Somalia had strong cultural relations which needed to be strengthened more.

"There is a huge potential of cooperation between both the countries which is needed to explore further," he maintained.

He urged experts on both sides to play their role to chalk-out possibilities of mutual cooperation to enhance bilateral relations.

The advisor extended his gratitude to the UNDP for making the ministerial study tour of Somalian delegation to Pakistan.

Lauding the cultural performances of the artist at the show, Interior Minister of Somalia Ahmed Moalim Figi extended his gratitude for the ministry of information for organizing a colorful event where the delegation had some time to enjoy the artistic presentation of Pakistani culture.

"We had a very productive and busy week in Pakistan which encapsulated diplomatic, constitutional and political discussions and we have learned a lot from Pakistan," he added.