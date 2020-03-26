UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Contributes To 66 Worldwide Studies On Coronavirus:Federal Minister For Science And Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 26th March 2020 | 05:25 PM

Pakistan contributes to 66 worldwide studies on coronavirus:Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan was also contributing to the 66 global studies being conducted on the coronavirus adopting three different approaches, including Re-purposed Drugs, Antibodies and Vaccines

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Science and Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Thursday said Pakistan was also contributing to the 66 global studies being conducted on the coronavirus adopting three different approaches, including Re-purposed Drugs, Antibodies and Vaccines.

The minister, in a tweet, said out of the 66 studies worldwide, 43 were focused on new vaccines, 16 on new antibiotics and seven on antibodies.

He said,"All the major health researchers in the world are focusing on this research and Pakistan is also included in such efforts."

