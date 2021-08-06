Pakistan conveys India strong demache on situation in IIOJK: FO

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conveyed a strong demarche to register its unequivocal rejection of India's illegal and unilateral actions since August 5, 2019, and continuing military siege and human rights violations in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Chargé d'Affaires (Cd'A) of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad was called to the Foreign Office and conveyed the demarche, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here said.

Two years had passed since these actions were taken which breached international law, UN Charter and the 4th Geneva Convention as well as several resolutions of United in Nations Security Council (UNSC) on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, it added.

"The Chargé d'Affaires was reminded of Pakistan's consistent stance that the Government of India must reverse its illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019; immediately lift its inhuman military siege in IIOJK; stop its illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory; cease extra-judicial killings of Kashmiri youth in fake encounters and cordon-and-search operations; release the illegally detained Kashmiri youth and political leadership; withdraw over 900,000 occupation troops from IIOJK; and let Kashmiris exercise their inalienable right to self-determination through a fair and impartial plebiscite under auspices of the United Nations as enshrined in the relevant UN Security Council Resolutions," the statement concluded.