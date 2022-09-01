UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Conveys Strong Demarche To India On First Martyrdom Anniversary Of Geelani

Published September 01, 2022

Pakistan conveys strong demarche to India on first martyrdom anniversary of Geelani

Pakistan on Thursday conveyed strong demarche to India and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2022 ) :Pakistan on Thursday conveyed strong demarche to India and expressed solidarity with Kashmiris on the first anniversary of the martyrdom of Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.

"Pakistan joins the Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) in paying tribute to iconic Kashmiri Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on the first anniversary of his martyrdom, today. Syed Ali Shah Geelani breathed his last in long-drawn illegal Indian custody on 1st September 2021," Foreign Office said in a statement issued here.

According to the statement, the Indian Charge d'Affaires (Cd'A) in Islamabad was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a strong demarche was made over India's continued obstinacy and refusal to accept Syed Ali Shah Geelani's right to a burial in accordance with his will.

The Cd'A was conveyed Pakistan's deep regret that despite the passage of one year since Syed Ali Shah Geelani's demise in Indian custody, the Government of India had persisted in its intransigence and denied him a dignified burial in the "Cemetery of Martyrs" as per his desire.

"More ominously, Kashmiris were not even allowed to pay respects to the revered leader at the graveyard in Hyderpora, Srinagar, where he was hurriedly buried by the Indian occupation forces in the absence of his family and followers," it added.

The Cd'A was urged to convey to the Government of India that the mortal remains of the late Syed Ali Shah Geelani must be interred at the "Cemetery of Martyrs" as per his will, and unhindered access be given to his family and followers to pay reverence to the great leader, the statement said.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani's unflinching commitment to the Kashmir cause, in the face of persistent persecution and tremendous personal hardship, was unparalleled, it added. "He will be remembered for his unconditional love for Kashmir and Pakistan. May his legacy continue to inspire those carrying his mission forward to bring an end to the illegal Indian occupation of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement concluded.

