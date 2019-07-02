UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Conveys To India Schedule Of Kartarpur Meeting

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Tue 02nd July 2019 | 06:45 PM

Pakistan conveys to India schedule of Kartarpur meeting

Pakistan has conveyed to India that it will hold the second meeting on Kartarpur Corridor on July 14 at Wagah, the Foreign Office said Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan has conveyed to India that it will hold the second meeting on Kartarpur Corridor on July 14 at Wagah, the Foreign Office said Tuesday.

The meeting will discuss the draft agreement for finalizing the modalities of Kartarpur Corridor and related technical issues.

The Foreign Office, in a statement, said the Indian side had been requested to convey the composition of its delegation.

"Pakistan remains committed to expedited progress on the matter to ensure that the Corridor is operationalized in time for the 550th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak in November 2019," the FO said.

