Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association announces election schedule for year 2022-23

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) central executive committee has announced election schedule for the year 2022-23.

The PCGA central executive committee meeting was held here on Friday led by PCGA chairman Sohail Mahmood Harral.

PCGA central executive committee elections for the 15 vacant seats will be held on September 17 in Multan and Karachi and on the same day the newly elected members of the committee will be announced.

The nomination papers for the two reserved seats for women will be received and scrutinized on September 19 and provisional results will be released after their polling on September 20.

The nomination papers for Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman will be submitted on September 21. The scrutiny will be held on September 22 and the final list of candidates will be released on September 23. Polling for the posts of PCGA Chairman, Senior Vice Chairman and Vice Chairman will be held on September 26.

The annual general body meeting of the PCGA will be held on September 30, 2022 at PCGA House, Multan.

PCGA CEC has approved three Names of election commission for election year 2022-24.

Sardar Khalil Ahmad Khan Aliani has been nominated as the Chairman of the Election Commission, Mr Asif Khalil will be the Returning Officer while Mr Muhammad Omar Farooq will be the Deputy Returning Officer.

Likewise, Mr. Mirza Tawfiq Baig, Ms. Labina Gardezi and Sajid will be the Assistant Returning Officers.

Besides, election rules and circulars were also approved. The recent cotton season, ginning industry issues especially tax issues , upcoming cotton season and other issues were discussed in the meeting, said a press release issued here.

Vice Chairman Chaudhry Khalid Rafique, Chaudhry Waheed Arshad, Muhammad Haroon Idrees, Chaudhry Khalid Bashir, Mazhar Shoaib Khan and Muhammad Anwar were present in the meeting while Senior Vice Chairman Mukesh Kumar, Vinod Kumar, Harish Kumar and others from Karachi participated through video link.

Former Chairman Haji Muhammad Akram, Amanullah Qureshi, Malik Talat Sohail and Secretary General Asif Khalil attended the meeting on special invitation.