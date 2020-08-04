'Pakistan could capture big share in textile global market': PRGMEA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) ::The Regional President of International Apparel Federation (IAF) and Chief Coordinator Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) Ijaz A. Khokhar said that Pakistan could capture large share in the global market of value-added textile.

Talking to APP on Tuesday he said that in order to achieve milestone to enhance exports,the government should revise its policies in order to facilitate the export sector,adding that without the due support of the government ,exporters were unable to grab the share of global market.

He suggested the ways and means for bringing out the textile sector from crisis.He added that despite of certain odds ,the business community engaged with textile sector was making adequate efforts for increasing the export of the country.

He suggested that government should exempt cotton yarn from all types of taxes and duties for encouraging this value-added sector. He further added that Apparel industry should be allowed to import fabric as the weaving industry was unable to fulfill growing demand of fashion wear.

Ijaz further said that currently garment sector have a limited product line due to non-availability of the latest fabric at local level,adding that foreign buyers demanded new garment based on G3, G4 and technical fabric material and under the circumstance there was a great need of product diversified to compete in international market.

PRGMEA requested that the government should consider on the restoration of zero rated regime for five major export-oriented industries (sports, Surgical, Leather, Carpet and Textile on the priority basis for the survival of exports of the country. It is high time that government should announce previous system "No Payment No Refund" to save export sector of the country.

Export Development Fund (EDF) should be allocated for Research and Development in accordance with the concerned industrial sectors for bringing innovation and to improve the standard of products to cope with challenges of global market, he said.