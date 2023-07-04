Open Menu

Pakistan Could Serve As Bridge Linking Trade Between Europe, China, Asia - Prime Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2023 | 03:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2023) Pakistan's geographical location allows it to act as a bridge for trade between Europe, China and the middle East, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Tuesday, noting the need for the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to invest in building joint transport corridors.

"Each year, SCO leaders underscore the importance of investing in connectivity to achieve our shared vision of an economically integrated region. Building efficient transport corridors and reliable supply chains are crucial elements of this shared vision ... Pakistan's location serves as a natural bridge, connecting Europe and Central Asia with China, South Asia and the Middle East," Sharif said at the New Dehli SCO summit.

He added that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) could be "a game changer for connectivity, stability, peace and prosperity in this entire region" because the special economic zones being established under CPEC will have direct access to Pakistani ports and create "convenient conduits" for regional trade.

In addition, Pakistan plans to host an SCO conference on transport connectivity, Sharif said.

The heads of state SCO summit is taking place in the Indian capital from July 3-4.

