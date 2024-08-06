Pakistan could thrive, if youth are equipped with modern skills: CM advisor

Balochistan's Chief Minister's Advisor for Labor and Manpower, Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani, said on Tuesdays that Pakistan could thrive, if the youth are guided correctly and equipped with modern skills

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) Balochistan's Chief Minister's Advisor for Labor and Manpower, Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani, said on Tuesdays that Pakistan could thrive, if the youth are guided correctly and equipped with modern skills.

"For the country's development and prosperity, it is essential to make the youth skilled so that they can contribute to society's overall progress and earn a respectable livelihood.

He expressed these views while addressing an event organised by the Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) in collaboration with Prime Minister Youth Program as part of the Paigham-e-Pakistan initiatives to mark the independence day of Pakistan.

The event was also attended by Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund (PPAF) CEO Nadir Gul Baraich, officials from NAVTTC, Youth Affairs Department, Women Development, and others.

Balochistan's Chief Minister advisor referring to

the vision of Balochistan's Chief Minister, said some 30,000 youth from Balochistan will be trained and sent abroad.

Baba Ghulam Rasool Umrani emphasized the dire need for equipping Balochistan's youth with latest skills. To compete with the world, it is necessary to align with modern demands and make the youth skilled, he remarked.

He said that the world has advanced significantly in terms of skills and expertise, with modern countries continually adapting. In contrast, we are still trying to progress on old patterns.

To compete globally, we must equip our youth with skills, providing them with a good standard and position in society. He mentioned that thanks to the efforts of Balochistan's Chief Minister, the provincial government will train 30,000 youth and send them abroad, which is a significant positive development.

He noted that unemployment is currently the biggest issue in the province, leading to the youth's disappointment. Under the Chief Minister's leadership, all possible steps are being taken to eradicate unemployment and poverty.

Speaking on the occasion, PPAF CEO Nadir Gul Baraich highlighted the efforts of PPAF for Poverty Alleviation and youth empowerment and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's Youth Program under the supervision of its chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan.

PPAF CEO said that more than half of the province's population consists of youth. Alongside education, it is crucial for young people to learn skills and modern expertise, he stressed.

Today's era is era of skills, advisor said adding that by being equipped with skills, the youth can not only achieve a high status in society but also create business and development opportunities for others.

He said that PPAF has provided training in skills and modern expertise to 1.1 million people across the country, including around 90,000 youth in Balochistan. He also mentioned that easy installment loans are being provided to young people for small businesses across the country to help them expand their enterprises.

Encouraging agricultural businesses in Balochistan is essential as it will not only provide employment to the youth but also benefit other young people. The purpose of today's program is not only to raise awareness among the youth but also to attract them towards modern skills and expertise.

